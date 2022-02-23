JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 46,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

