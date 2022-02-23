Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.81. 257,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,503,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.