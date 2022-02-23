Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $827,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.