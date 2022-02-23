Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,034 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $291,648,000 after purchasing an additional 881,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 649,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,694,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.