Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of BIDU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. 57,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,006. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $324.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

