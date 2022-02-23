Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($21.49) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,220.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 916.60 ($12.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($21.40).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.