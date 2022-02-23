Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.21. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 82,932 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,233,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,874 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,210,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

