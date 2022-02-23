John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $151.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JBT traded down $24.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 54,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,462. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day moving average is $149.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

