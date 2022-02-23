John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.38

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $42.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 49,660 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

