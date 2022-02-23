John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.38

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and traded as low as $42.52. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 49,660 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
