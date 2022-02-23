JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €165.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €150.00 ($170.45) to €165.00 ($187.50) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($136.36) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.86.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. 199,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

