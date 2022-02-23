JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.86. 181,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,446,031. The company has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

