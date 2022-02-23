JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $511.29

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 511.29 ($6.95) and last traded at GBX 514.45 ($7.00), with a volume of 10258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($7.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £805.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 643.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

