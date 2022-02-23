Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 2.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)
