Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 2.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

