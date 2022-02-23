Kadant Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KAI opened at $196.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. Kadant has a twelve month low of $161.77 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $99,613,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

