Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. cut their price objective on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

KLTR traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

