KARMA (KARMA) Hits One Day Volume of $10.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $24.07 million and approximately $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004387 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00053248 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

