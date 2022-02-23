KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. KBR has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get KBR alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.