Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $41.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.71.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Kennametal stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.00. Kennametal has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,219,000 after purchasing an additional 174,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,845,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

