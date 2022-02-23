Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

