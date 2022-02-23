Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.10 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $149.61 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

