Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. 4,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,434. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.97 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.75. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 61.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.