Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 3,920 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $188,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

