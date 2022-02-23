Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.47. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

