Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock valued at $538,659 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.04 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

