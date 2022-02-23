Kevin C. Nash Sells 15,718 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,525. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

