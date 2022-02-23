KeyCorp Comments on Amplitude Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $20.67 on Monday. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,228 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,368. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.