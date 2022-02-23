Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.53 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,660. Kforce has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

