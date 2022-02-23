Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.70 and last traded at $118.70. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

KXSCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

