Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.85

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.85 and traded as low as $5.18. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 11,323 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

