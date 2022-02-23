Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.95.

Shares of K opened at C$7.04 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.35 and a twelve month high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The stock has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

