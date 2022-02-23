Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $50.02 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kleros has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00397859 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,329,482 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

