Klever Price Reaches $0.0201 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $68.14 million and approximately $554,579.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

