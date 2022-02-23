Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

