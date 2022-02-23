Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,237 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

KHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

