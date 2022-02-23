Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 237 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

