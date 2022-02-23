Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KHC. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

