Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KTOS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. 25,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,959. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $142,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after buying an additional 251,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

