Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.18). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 753,581 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market cap of £58.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.15.
Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)
Further Reading
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.