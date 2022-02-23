Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.15

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.15 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.18). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 753,581 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The company has a market cap of £58.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.15.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

Kromek Group Company Profile (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.