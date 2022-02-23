Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 665,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

