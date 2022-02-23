Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.310-$1.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.
NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 665,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.