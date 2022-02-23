Kura Oncology (KURA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $962.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 151,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

