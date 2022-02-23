La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

