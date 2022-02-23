Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.50 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.