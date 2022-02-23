Laffer Tengler Investments Takes $134,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $27,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Shares of DD stock opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.