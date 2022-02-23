Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $559.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

