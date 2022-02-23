Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

