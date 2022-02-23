Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $48.58 million. Landec reported sales of $137.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $354.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,355. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Landec by 9.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

