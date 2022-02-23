Lawson Products (LAWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $400.34 million, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a one year low of $42.43 and a one year high of $62.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lawson Products by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 39,414.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

