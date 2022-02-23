LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $271.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LCNB during the third quarter worth about $6,654,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $2,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LCNB by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

