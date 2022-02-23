LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LHCG. SVB Leerink upped their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.96. 304,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LHC Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

