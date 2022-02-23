Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.