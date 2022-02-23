Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $44,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $146.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

